Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

UNILORIN expels 14 students over examination malpractice

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of the University of Ilorin has expelled 14 students of the institution, including 500 level students, for different examination offenses.

In a statement in Ilorin, the university’s spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the students were expelled for various established cases of examination malpractice.

According to him, the management of the institution approved their expulsion following the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 219th meeting held between January 10 and 11, 2024.

Akogun said the affected students include 400, 500, 300 level and 100 level students.

“The affected students were from Faculties/Departments of Agriculture/Aquaculture and Fisheries; Agriculture/Agricultural Extension and Rural Development; Arts/Linguistics and Nigerian Languages.

“Some were also from the Communication and Information Sciences (CIS)/Library and Information Science, CIS/ Telecommunication Science; Education/Adult and Primary Education Studies.

“Others were from the Department of Engineering and Tech/Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Engineering and Tech/ Materials and Metallurgical Engineering as well as Life Science/Zoology,’’ Varsity spokesperson said.

He, therefore, urged students to shun practices that were inimical to their academic progress, stressing that the university would not condone or spare those who indulge themselves in such illicit attitudes.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ghanaian influencer Hajia 4Real pleads guilty to romance scam in United States
Next article
Benue State Security Council issues a 14-day ultimatum to herders
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Housewife pushes husband to death from two-storey building in Ebonyi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning February...

Benue State Security Council issues a 14-day ultimatum to herders

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Benue State Security Council has...

Ghanaian influencer Hajia 4Real pleads guilty to romance scam in United States

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ghanaian influencer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly...

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar in the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira experienced a notable depreciation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Housewife pushes husband to death from two-storey building in Ebonyi

CrimeWatch 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning February...

Benue State Security Council issues a 14-day ultimatum to herders

Nigeria 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Benue State Security Council has...

Ghanaian influencer Hajia 4Real pleads guilty to romance scam in United States

Entertainment 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ghanaian influencer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com