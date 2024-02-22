Menu
Security News

Troops neutralise 8 insurgents in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised eight insurgents with their kingpins in recent offensives and recovered firearms and ammunition in Igabi, Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops, operating in the 1 Division Area of Responsibility, engaged the insurgents in response to attacks against civilians in Igabi and Giwa local government areas.

He said the troops came under fire from insurgents who employed rustled herds of cattle as shields while on a fighting patrol along Maganda-Dausayi-Mugaba axis.

According to him, the insurgents, whose number could not be ascertained, fired several shots at the troops from the cover of the herd prompting immediate response from troops.

“In the ensuing firefight that lasted for about an hour, troops neutralised two of the insurgents and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and three rounds of 7.62mm Special.

“Troops also recovered one Tecno phone, three Hilux and motorcycle keys, wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana, tramadol tablets and the sum of N13,200.

“Unfortunately, in the encounter, some of the rustled livestock used as shield by the insurgents were caught in the crossfire.

“Troops are still on the trail of the fleeing insurgents and remain resolute on ridding the area of armed violence,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the troops, in a separate operation conducted on Wednesday, successfully ambushed marauding insurgents along the Bada-Riyawa axis on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

He said the troops neutralised six insurgents in the encounter and recovered two AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 rifle magazines, 300 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 19 motorcycles, which were destroyed.

According to him, intelligence sources are reporting that the notorious bandit kingpin, Boderi, who orchestrated many high profile kidnappings including the Yauri school girls, Greenfield University and Nigerian Defence Academy attacks was killed alongside another kingpin, Bodejo, in the ambush.

“Efforts are on to authenticate this using other means.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the ongoing war against terrorism and insurgency in the country,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

