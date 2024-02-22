“Toyin Abraham Launches Food Distribution Program for Less Privileged Nigerians Amid Economic Crisis”

In response to the ongoing economic challenges, acclaimed actress Toyin Abraham has launched a food distribution program aimed at supporting underprivileged individuals in Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram page, the celebrated performer unveiled this initiative alongside a specially designed flyer. The program will be held every Friday in Ikeja, with the first 50 attendees receiving N5,000 each as transportation assistance, as outlined in the flyer.

Accompanying the announcement, Abraham wrote, “My friends @Smallyfares and I will be giving out food, and I will also give 5k each for transportation to the first 50 people every Friday. Please kindly check the above flier for more details.”