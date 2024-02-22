“Tony Tetuila Disputes Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of Joining The Remedies Out of Pity”

Tony Tetuila, a seasoned musician and former member of The Remedies, has strongly denied the allegations made by his former bandmate, Eedris Abdulkareem, suggesting that Tetuila was admitted into the group out of pity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent podcast interview reported by The Nation, Abdulkareem claimed that he and Eddy were the original members of The Remedies, asserting that Tetuila joined the group later after they encountered him at a show in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Abdulkareem further implied that Tetuila’s entry into the group was driven by his eagerness to pursue a singing career, and they accommodated him to increase their repertoire.

Expressing his disbelief, Tetuila shared a video of himself reacting to Abdulkareem’s statements. He refuted the notion that he was accepted into the band out of pity, dismissing the claims made by his former bandmate.