Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

“Tony Tetuila Disputes Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of Joining The Remedies Out of Pity”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Tony Tetuila, a seasoned musician and former member of The Remedies, has strongly denied the allegations made by his former bandmate, Eedris Abdulkareem, suggesting that Tetuila was admitted into the group out of pity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent podcast interview reported by The Nation, Abdulkareem claimed that he and Eddy were the original members of The Remedies, asserting that Tetuila joined the group later after they encountered him at a show in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Abdulkareem further implied that Tetuila’s entry into the group was driven by his eagerness to pursue a singing career, and they accommodated him to increase their repertoire.

Expressing his disbelief, Tetuila shared a video of himself reacting to Abdulkareem’s statements. He refuted the notion that he was accepted into the band out of pity, dismissing the claims made by his former bandmate.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Edo Guber: PDP Sets Strict Guideline, Considers Igbodalo as Consensus Candidate
Next article
“Toyin Abraham Launches Food Distribution Program for Less Privileged Nigerians Amid Economic Crisis”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Toyin Abraham Launches Food Distribution Program for Less Privileged Nigerians Amid Economic Crisis”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
In response to the ongoing economic challenges, acclaimed actress...

Edo Guber: PDP Sets Strict Guideline, Considers Igbodalo as Consensus Candidate

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in...

BREAKING: Two drowned, 15 rescued in Lagos boat crash

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
An unfortunate incident took place in the Ikoyi area...

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Toyin Abraham Launches Food Distribution Program for Less Privileged Nigerians Amid Economic Crisis”

Nollywood 0
In response to the ongoing economic challenges, acclaimed actress...

Edo Guber: PDP Sets Strict Guideline, Considers Igbodalo as Consensus Candidate

South South 0
The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in...

BREAKING: Two drowned, 15 rescued in Lagos boat crash

Top Stories 0
An unfortunate incident took place in the Ikoyi area...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com