Digital Economy

Tinubu appoints fresh leaders for NCC, NIGCOMSAT, and Galaxy Backbone.

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has announced new leadership appointments for three key agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the affected agencies are the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited, and Galaxy Backbone Limited.

The statement outlines the following appointments:

– Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC):
– Abraham Oshadami appointed as Executive Commissioner, Technical Services
– Rimini Makama appointed as Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management
– Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi appointed as President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute

– Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited:
– Abiodun Attah appointed as Executive Director, Technical Services
– Aisha Abdullahi appointed as Executive Director, Finance & Administration
– Jaiyeola Awokoya appointed as Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development

– Galaxy Backbone Limited:
– Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju appointed as Managing Director/CEO
– Mohammed Sani Ibrahim appointed as Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services
– Olusegun Olulade appointed as Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing
– Olumbe Akinkugbe appointed as Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services

President Tinubu expects these appointed professionals to deliver excellent service, enhancing the impact of the digital economy sector on the nation’s socio-economic development.

Nigeria Collects N2.068 Trillion in January 2024 Federation Account Revenue
