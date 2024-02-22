Sunday Igboho Receives Warm Welcome Upon Return to Igboho for Mother’s Burial

Yoruba nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was greeted with enthusiasm by his supporters as he returned to Igboho, Oyo State, on Thursday, marking his homecoming after three years since escaping a deadly attack on his Ibadan residence by security forces.

Igboho’s return coincides with his mother’s burial ceremony, prompting his journey back from Germany, where he had resided following his bail grant by a Beninese court last year.

The Department of State Security (DSS) had raided his Soka, Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, in an attempt to arrest him, resulting in the deaths of two of his followers and the arrest of 12 others who were subsequently taken to Abuja for prosecution.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Adeyemo confirmed his return, stating, “It is true that I am back in the country. I came back on Wednesday purposely for the burial ceremony of my mother.”

He elaborated on the funeral arrangements, emphasizing the significance of honoring his mother’s memory and expressing gratitude for the support he received during his challenges in Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.