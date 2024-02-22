Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Senate Demands Accountability from NSIA Over $1.5 Billion Road Construction Funds

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

During a session in Abuja, the Senate Committee on Finance pressed representatives of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), led by Managing Director Aminu Umar-Sadiq, for comprehensive details on the expenditure of $1.5 billion allocated by the Federal and State governments for road construction. Senator Sani Musa, chairing the committee, emphasized the urgency of this request, citing a lack of transparency surrounding NSIA’s operations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Echoing Musa’s concerns, Senator Adamu Aliero pointed out the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway as the sole identifiable project associated with the agency, underscoring the need for clarity on all investments, dividends, and fund utilization. Senator Ned Nwoko further questioned the prioritization of projects, particularly raising concerns about the 2nd Niger Bridge’s exclusion from investment considerations despite its critical importance.

Nwoko highlighted the bridge’s inability to serve motorists due to the absence of necessary bypasses, suggesting that NSIA could address this issue to optimize the bridge’s functionality and prevent government losses. In response to the committee’s inquiries, NSIA representatives were directed to provide the requested information at the next scheduled meeting, with Umar-Sadiq expected to be present for clarification and accountability.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
House Speaker Advocates for State Police to Enhance Internal Security
Next article
Asue Ighodalo and Philip Shaibu Emerge as PDP Governorship Candidates in Edo
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu appoints fresh leaders for NCC, NIGCOMSAT, and Galaxy Backbone.

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has announced new leadership appointments for...

Nigeria Collects N2.068 Trillion in January 2024 Federation Account Revenue

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
In January 2024, a total revenue of N2.068 trillion...

Asue Ighodalo and Philip Shaibu Emerge as PDP Governorship Candidates in Edo

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
In a twist of events, Edo Deputy Governor Philip...

House Speaker Advocates for State Police to Enhance Internal Security

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu appoints fresh leaders for NCC, NIGCOMSAT, and Galaxy Backbone.

Digital Economy 0
President Bola Tinubu has announced new leadership appointments for...

Nigeria Collects N2.068 Trillion in January 2024 Federation Account Revenue

Revenue and Taxation 0
In January 2024, a total revenue of N2.068 trillion...

Asue Ighodalo and Philip Shaibu Emerge as PDP Governorship Candidates in Edo

South South 0
In a twist of events, Edo Deputy Governor Philip...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com