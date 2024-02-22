Senate Demands Accountability from NSIA Over $1.5 Billion Road Construction Funds

During a session in Abuja, the Senate Committee on Finance pressed representatives of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), led by Managing Director Aminu Umar-Sadiq, for comprehensive details on the expenditure of $1.5 billion allocated by the Federal and State governments for road construction. Senator Sani Musa, chairing the committee, emphasized the urgency of this request, citing a lack of transparency surrounding NSIA’s operations.

Echoing Musa’s concerns, Senator Adamu Aliero pointed out the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway as the sole identifiable project associated with the agency, underscoring the need for clarity on all investments, dividends, and fund utilization. Senator Ned Nwoko further questioned the prioritization of projects, particularly raising concerns about the 2nd Niger Bridge’s exclusion from investment considerations despite its critical importance.

Nwoko highlighted the bridge’s inability to serve motorists due to the absence of necessary bypasses, suggesting that NSIA could address this issue to optimize the bridge’s functionality and prevent government losses. In response to the committee’s inquiries, NSIA representatives were directed to provide the requested information at the next scheduled meeting, with Umar-Sadiq expected to be present for clarification and accountability.