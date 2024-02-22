Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Upstream Oil Rigs Soar to 30, Reflecting Industry Confidence

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, revealed a significant increase in the country’s oil rigs, rising from 11 in 2011 to 30 presently. This surge, attributed to collaborative efforts by the NUPRC and other government stakeholders, aims to instill confidence and stability in the oil and gas sector.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Komolafe highlighted Nigeria’s substantial capital expenditure in the past two and a half years, citing the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act as a driving force. Speaking in Lagos after receiving The Sun Award, he emphasized the effective discharge of the NUPRC’s statutory duties by his team, leading to notable achievements.

“The country now boasts approximately 30 rigs in its upstream oil and gas sector, a significant increase from the 11 active rigs in 2011. This milestone underscores our success in attracting confidence and predictability into the industry,” stated Komolafe.

He further elaborated on the issuance of over 17 regulations by the NUPRC to operationalize the Petroleum Industry Act’s objectives. These regulations aim to enhance certainty and predictability in industry operations, marking a departure from previous practices.

The rise in oil rig count serves as a vital indicator of industry vitality, influencing drilling activity, production levels, and market dynamics in the oil and gas sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US Consulate in Nigeria Aims to Expand Bilateral Trade and Investment
Next article
Manager Thomas Tuchel Set to Depart Bayern Munich at Season’s End
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel...

Davido’s Manager, Israel DMW, and Singer Shallipopi Involved in Car Accident After Abuja Show

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Israel DMW, logistics manager for music sensation Davido, and...

Ghana Parliament Moves Closer to Enacting Stringent Anti-LGBT Bill

NAN NAN -
ACCRA - Ghana's parliament took a significant step forward...

Dani Alves Set to Appear in Court Amidst Rape Trial Verdict Anticipation

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former Brazil international and football icon Dani Alves is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

Retail & Households inflation 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel...

Davido’s Manager, Israel DMW, and Singer Shallipopi Involved in Car Accident After Abuja Show

Lifestyle News 0
Israel DMW, logistics manager for music sensation Davido, and...

Ghana Parliament Moves Closer to Enacting Stringent Anti-LGBT Bill

Geopolitics 0
ACCRA - Ghana's parliament took a significant step forward...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com