Nigeria’s Upstream Oil Rigs Soar to 30, Reflecting Industry Confidence

Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, revealed a significant increase in the country’s oil rigs, rising from 11 in 2011 to 30 presently. This surge, attributed to collaborative efforts by the NUPRC and other government stakeholders, aims to instill confidence and stability in the oil and gas sector.

Komolafe highlighted Nigeria’s substantial capital expenditure in the past two and a half years, citing the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act as a driving force. Speaking in Lagos after receiving The Sun Award, he emphasized the effective discharge of the NUPRC’s statutory duties by his team, leading to notable achievements.

“The country now boasts approximately 30 rigs in its upstream oil and gas sector, a significant increase from the 11 active rigs in 2011. This milestone underscores our success in attracting confidence and predictability into the industry,” stated Komolafe.

He further elaborated on the issuance of over 17 regulations by the NUPRC to operationalize the Petroleum Industry Act’s objectives. These regulations aim to enhance certainty and predictability in industry operations, marking a departure from previous practices.

The rise in oil rig count serves as a vital indicator of industry vitality, influencing drilling activity, production levels, and market dynamics in the oil and gas sector.