Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Petrol Imports Dipped by 3.29% in First Half of 2023*

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a 3.29% decrease in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) importation during the First Half of 2023. According to its “First Half 2023 Petroleum Products Report,” petrol importation dropped from 11.56 billion litres in FH 2022 to 11.94 billion litres in FH 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Additionally, PMS trucked out in the country decreased by 5.8% during the same period, from 12.19 billion litres in FH 2022 to 11.48 billion litres in FH 2023.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Toyin Abraham Launches Food Distribution Program for Less Privileged Nigerians Amid Economic Crisis”
Next article
US Consulate in Nigeria Aims to Expand Bilateral Trade and Investment
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel...

Davido’s Manager, Israel DMW, and Singer Shallipopi Involved in Car Accident After Abuja Show

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Israel DMW, logistics manager for music sensation Davido, and...

Ghana Parliament Moves Closer to Enacting Stringent Anti-LGBT Bill

NAN NAN -
ACCRA - Ghana's parliament took a significant step forward...

Dani Alves Set to Appear in Court Amidst Rape Trial Verdict Anticipation

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former Brazil international and football icon Dani Alves is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

Retail & Households inflation 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel...

Davido’s Manager, Israel DMW, and Singer Shallipopi Involved in Car Accident After Abuja Show

Lifestyle News 0
Israel DMW, logistics manager for music sensation Davido, and...

Ghana Parliament Moves Closer to Enacting Stringent Anti-LGBT Bill

Geopolitics 0
ACCRA - Ghana's parliament took a significant step forward...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com