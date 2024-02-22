Nigeria’s Petrol Imports Dipped by 3.29% in First Half of 2023*

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a 3.29% decrease in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) importation during the First Half of 2023. According to its “First Half 2023 Petroleum Products Report,” petrol importation dropped from 11.56 billion litres in FH 2022 to 11.94 billion litres in FH 2023.

Additionally, PMS trucked out in the country decreased by 5.8% during the same period, from 12.19 billion litres in FH 2022 to 11.48 billion litres in FH 2023.