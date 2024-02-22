Nigeria’s Economy Shows Resilience with 3.46% Growth in Q4

Nigeria’s economy demonstrated resilience in the fourth quarter, maintaining a growth rate of 3.46%, similar to the previous year’s pace. The data, released on Thursday, highlighted an uptick in oil production and the initial impacts of government reforms aimed at stimulating growth.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, reforms were introduced to bolster economic expansion, with a commitment to achieving at least 6% annual growth. These initiatives included the discontinuation of a costly fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the nation’s currency, actions intended to invigorate sluggish growth.

However, these reforms have also spurred inflationary pressures, with January’s inflation rate soaring to nearly 30%, the highest in almost three decades. Despite challenges, President Tinubu remains optimistic, projecting a growth rate of at least 3.76% for 2024, as indicated during a November budget speech.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a full-year growth of 2.74% for 2023, with the services sector driving the performance in the fourth quarter, contributing 56.55% to the aggregate GDP. While growth in the agriculture and industrial sectors saw marginal improvements compared to the previous year, they remained crucial for job creation.

Notably, average daily oil output rose to 1.55 million barrels per day from 1.34 million barrels a year earlier. Oil production remains a significant source of government earnings, contributing about two-thirds of revenues and 90% of foreign exchange income.

The statistics office emphasized the oil sector’s robust growth, with a year-on-year increase of 12.11% in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking a notable improvement from the corresponding period in 2022.