Menu
Search
Subscribe
FGN Bonds

Nigerian Government Raises N1.5 Trillion in Bond Offers

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The Federal Government successfully raised N1.5 trillion through bond offers during its February auction, falling short of its initial target of N2.5 trillion. The Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed in a press release that the auction saw a total allotment of N873.53 billion for the 2031 bond and N621.38 billion for the 2034 bond.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Last week, the government sought to borrow N2.5 trillion through bonds, marking its second foray into the fixed-income market this year. The offerings comprised N1.25 trillion with a maturity date of February 2031 and another N1.25 trillion with a 10-year tenor.

Both bonds, newly created, were offered at a unit price of N1,000, with a minimum subscription requirement of N50,001,000 and subsequent increments in multiples of N1,000. Interest payments on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds are made semi-annually.

The DMO reported that the auction received total bids of N1.9 trillion, the highest it has ever received in any single FGN Securities Auction. Despite the substantial amount offered, the government allotted N1.495 trillion, with N873.53 billion allotted for the 2031 bond and N621.38 billion for the 2034 bond.

The DMO attributed the large offering to the government’s financing needs, the opportunity to attract foreign investors, and the expectation that some local investors could access pools of funds. In January, the DMO offered four reopened 10-year bonds totaling N360 billion, raising approximately N418.197 billion from the auctioned bonds.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Signs $1 Billion Health Care Partnership with Afreximbank
Next article
Binance Caps Tether Selling Price, Affirms Readiness to Collaborate with Nigerian Authorities
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Binance Caps Tether Selling Price, Affirms Readiness to Collaborate with Nigerian Authorities

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Binance, a leading peer-to-peer exchange platform, has implemented measures...

Nigeria Signs $1 Billion Health Care Partnership with Afreximbank

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
In a significant move to bolster the healthcare sector,...

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel...

Davido’s Manager, Israel DMW, and Singer Shallipopi Involved in Car Accident After Abuja Show

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Israel DMW, logistics manager for music sensation Davido, and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Binance Caps Tether Selling Price, Affirms Readiness to Collaborate with Nigerian Authorities

Cryptocurrency 0
Binance, a leading peer-to-peer exchange platform, has implemented measures...

Nigeria Signs $1 Billion Health Care Partnership with Afreximbank

News 0
In a significant move to bolster the healthcare sector,...

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

Retail & Households inflation 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com