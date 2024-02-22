Nigeria Collects N2.068 Trillion in January 2024 Federation Account Revenue

In January 2024, a total revenue of N2.068 trillion was amassed into the Federation Account, as disclosed by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa. Following deductions for the cost of collection amounting to N78.412 billion, the remaining revenue saw total transfers, interventions, and refunds amounting to N639.926 billion, with savings totaling N200.000 billion.

As a consequence of these deductions, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed N1.149 trillion from the January 2024 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, States, and Local Government Councils. Notably, the federal government saved N919 billion in a special account established after the discontinuation of fuel subsidy, announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2023.

Moreover, the Excess Crude Account (ECA) maintained a balance of $473,754.57. Mokwa stated in a statement released in Abuja that the revenue was distributed at the February 2024 FAAC meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun. Quoting a communique by FAAC, Mokwa explained that the N1.149 trillion total distributable revenue included distributable statutory revenue of N463.079 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N391.787 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N15.922 billion, and Exchange Difference revenue of N279.028 billion.

Significantly, the federation account benefited from the January crash of the Naira, gaining N279.028 billion from Exchange Rate Differentials. This boost was attributed to favorable exchange rate movements on foreign currency transactions or investments, ultimately strengthening the financial position of the federation account.

Furthermore, the gross statutory revenue for January 2024 totaled N1.151 trillion, surpassing the N875.382 billion received in December 2023 by N276.426 billion. However, the gross revenue available from VAT in January 2024 was N420.733 billion, lower than the N492.506 billion in December 2023 by N71.773 billion.

The communique also detailed the distribution of the N1.149 trillion total distributable revenue, with the Federal Government receiving N407.267 billion, State Governments receiving N379.407 billion, and Local Government Councils receiving N278.041 billion.