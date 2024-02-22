Menu
Retail & Households inflation

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel Price Watch for January 2024, revealing a notable surge in the average retail price of diesel compared to the previous year. According to the report, the average price per litre of diesel rose from N828.82 in January 2023 to N1,153.01 in January 2024, marking a substantial increase of 39.11%.

The report, unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday, highlighted a month-on-month increase of 2.34% from the December 2023 price of N1,126.69 per litre.

On a state-by-state analysis, Kebbi recorded the highest average price of diesel in January 2024 at N1,433.33 per litre, followed by Kogi at N1,300 and Abuja at N1,226.70. Conversely, Borno had the lowest recorded price at N927.27 per litre, trailed by Kano at N940.89 and Taraba at N988.33.

Furthermore, the regional breakdown indicated that the North-Central region experienced the highest diesel price at N1,205.11 per litre, while the North-East recorded the lowest at N1,074.03.

The significant increase in diesel prices underscores the economic challenges facing consumers and businesses, with implications for transportation, agriculture, and other sectors reliant on diesel fuel.

