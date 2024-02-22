Menu
Naira Depreciates Against Dollar in the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira experienced a notable depreciation against the US dollar on February 21, 2024, peaking at an intra-day high of N1,755.

According to data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), where foreign exchange is officially traded, the domestic currency demonstrated a modest appreciation of 0.56%, concluding the day at N1,542.58 to a dollar.

This represents an N8.66 drop or a 0.56% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,551.24 closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded a record high of N1755/$1, while the intraday low was N1050/$1, representing a wide spread of N705/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $172.14 million, representing a 21.82% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the Naira depreciated against dollar in the parallel forex market, where forex is unofficially traded, with the exchange rate quoted at N1,830/$1, reflecting a 7.10% decrease from the N1,700 rate it closed at the previous day.

Similarly, the Great British Pound (GBP) stood at £1/N2210, a decline from £1/N2,120 recorded the previous day, this marks a notable decrease of 4.07% compared to the N2,120 rate recorded the previous day.

Additionally, the Naira weakened against the Euro by 2.43%, closing at N1855/EUR1 compared to N1810/EUR1 reported the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

