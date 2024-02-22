Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Labour ignores DSS warning, insists on nationwide protest

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has rejected the security advisory by the Department of State Services, DSS, urging the union to shelve its planned nationwide protest.

Naija247news recalls that the NLC, on Monday, began mobilising its members for the planned mass protest slated for February 27 and 28 over the cost of living crisis in the country.

However, the DSS in a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday urged the union to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

The secret police urged the NLC to engage the government in a dialogue, saying the planned protest has the capacity to trigger tension and violence in the country.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions.

“This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence”, the statement said.

But in a quick response, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero in a statement on Wednesday, insisted that there was no going back on the plan, citing the level of hardship imposed on Nigerians via some policies of the present administration.

The NLC president assured that the protest would be peaceful, urging the service to fish out any individual or group planning to hijack the process.

“Our protest is a peaceful one against the unpardonable cost of living of which the unserviced personnel of the Service are also victims.

“We cannot fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that history will not forgive”, Ajaero added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CBN increases exchange rate for cargo clearance to N1,605 per US dollar
Next article
Troops neutralise 8 insurgents in Kaduna
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Troops neutralise 8 insurgents in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army have...

CBN increases exchange rate for cargo clearance to N1,605 per US dollar

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

Housewife pushes husband to death from two-storey building in Ebonyi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning February...

Benue State Security Council issues a 14-day ultimatum to herders

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Benue State Security Council has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Troops neutralise 8 insurgents in Kaduna

Security News 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army have...

CBN increases exchange rate for cargo clearance to N1,605 per US dollar

Economy 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

Housewife pushes husband to death from two-storey building in Ebonyi

CrimeWatch 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning February...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com