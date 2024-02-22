Investors Gain N165 Billion as All Share Index soar by 0.30%

February 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse on Wednesday, advanced by 0.30% as The All Share Index soared by 0.30% closing at 101,362.38 points against the previous close of 101,060.67 points.

Investors gained N165 billion as market capitalisation also soared to N55.464 trillion from N55.299 trillion of the previous session.

The volume and value of traded stocks stood at 302.7 million units and N6.55 billion in 8,611 deals.

Market Breadth

11 stocks closed positive against 43 that declined, bringing the market breadth to a negative round up

Percentage Gainers

FBNH led the gainers chart with 9.96% growth to close at N28.70 above the previous close of N26.10.

JULI, Mutual Benefits and Regency Alliance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.60%, 9.37% and 7.32% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OKOMUOIL led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N243.00 from the previous close of N2.70.

MORISON, Sterling Bank and Japaulgold also shed their share prices by 9.69%, 9.58% and 9.34% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 39 million units of its shares in 339 deals, valued at N1 billion.

JAPAULGOLD traded about 30 million units of its shares in 244 deals, valued at about N71 million.

TRANCORP traded about 27 million units of its shares in 393 deals, valued at N353 million. (www.naija247news.com).