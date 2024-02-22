Housewife pushes husband to death from two-storey building in Ebonyi

February 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning February 20, in Ebonyi State as a middle-aged pregnant housewife pushed her husband to death from a two-storey building.

Punch reports that the victim, Nwoga Maduabuchi, from Akparata village, Igbeagu community in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was said to have been married to the suspect, his second wife, from Uburu community, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area and lived in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Sources say the victim was arguing with his second wife over a family issue, when she reportedly pushed him, leading to his death.

“The man is just a victim of domestic violence. He had two wives. The first wife is from Izzi Local Government Area; while the second wife is from Uburu, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state. It was a family matter. But the second became so enraged over the matter and acted the way she did, by pushing her husband down from the two-storey building. That’s the height of it. That’s the height of wickedness.” a security officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Another source told the publication that the suspect was heavily pregnant but was intermittently having quarrels with her late husband, adding that, “The second wife was constantly nagging.”

The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.(www.naija247news.com).