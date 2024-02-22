Menu
House Speaker Advocates for State Police to Enhance Internal Security

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy Speaker Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, underscored the inadequacy of the current police force, estimated at about 400,000 officers, in providing security for over 200 million Nigerians. Speaking during a courtesy visit by the association of Clerks of State Houses of Assembly on Thursday, Abbas emphasized the necessity of establishing state police to bolster internal security.

He argued that state policing would improve security as the officers would be familiar with the local terrains they are tasked to patrol. Abbas likened the establishment of state police to the amendments made by the 9th National Assembly to issues such as railways and power, allowing states to address these matters under the concurrent list.

Addressing the challenges of the current centralized police system, Abbas highlighted the mismatch between officers’ training locations and their assigned areas of duty, leading to ineffective policing. He stressed the importance of utilizing individuals from local communities who possess a deeper understanding of the geographical and cultural nuances of their areas.

While advocating for state police, Abbas acknowledged the importance of maintaining national integration and federal character. He cautioned against the proliferation of unregulated vigilante groups, which could exacerbate insecurity if not managed in accordance with policing principles.

Additionally, Abbas called for collaboration between the national parliament and State Assemblies in ongoing constitutional amendments, recognizing the crucial role of State Assemblies in shaping the nation’s governance framework. He emphasized the need for unified efforts to achieve meaningful reforms, highlighting the shared responsibility between the National Assembly and State Assemblies in the constitutional amendment process.

In conclusion, Abbas reiterated the commitment of the House of Representatives to collaborate closely with State Assemblies, recognizing the vital role played by clerks in facilitating legislative processes at the state level. He emphasized the importance of open communication, idea exchange, and a shared understanding of the issues at stake to achieve meaningful and lasting reforms.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

