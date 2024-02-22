Menu
Gunmen attack police checkpoint, kill inspector in Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen Wednesday night attacked a police checkpoint, resulting in the killing of an inspector in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to reports, the Inspector and some police officers were on stop-and-search duty at the Eliozu Flyover around 9pm when the gunmen ambushed and attacked them.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, and sent to journalists.

Iringe-Koko revealed that the gunmen were in a fully tinted carton-coloured Sienna bus that drove in from the Rumuodumaya axis of the road.

She also added that other policemen at the checkpoint responded immediately and engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle.

The statement reads, “We are deeply saddened to announce a heinous incident that occurred on February 21, 2024, involving an attack on policemen attached to Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command.

“At approximately 21:45 hrs, while conducting routine stop-and-search at Eliozu flyover, the officers were ambushed by unidentified hoodlums operating in a carton-colored Sienna bus, with fully tinted glasses.

“The assailants drove in from the Rumuodumaya axis and opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one inspector who valiantly gave his life in the line of duty.

“Undeterred, the police team responded with bravery, engaging the attackers and managing to neutralise one of them with a mask on his face, while the others managed to escape, potentially sustaining gunshot wounds.”

The PRO also noted that the command has launched a thorough investigation into this evil act and has already identified the group responsible.

“Rest assured, we will relentlessly pursue these criminals and bring them to justice.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
