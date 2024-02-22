Menu
Geopolitics

Ghana Parliament Moves Closer to Enacting Stringent Anti-LGBT Bill

By: NAN

Date:

ACCRA – Ghana’s parliament took a significant step forward on Wednesday towards voting on a bill aimed at further restricting the rights of LGBT individuals. Lawmakers rejected a proposal that sought to replace jail terms for gay sex with alternative measures like counselling, aligning with a coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders who support the legislation.

The bill, favored by most lawmakers, seeks to impose harsh penalties of up to 10 years in prison for promoting the rights of individuals with non-conventional sexual or gender identities, including those who are lesbian, gay, or transgender. Gay sex is already punishable by up to three years in prison in Ghana, and the proposed bill would increase the penalty to five years.

Ruling-party lawmaker Alexander Afenyo-Markin withdrew his proposed amendment after it was rejected, expressing concerns that imprisoning individuals for LGBT-related offenses could exacerbate the issue rather than address it.

Considered one of the strictest of its kind in Africa, the bill will undergo further refinement before being put to a vote in parliament. Presidential assent would be required for it to become law, but President Nana Akufo-Addo has not indicated whether he would endorse the bill.

Promoters aim to have the bill passed by March, heightening fears within Ghana’s LGBT community, which already faces widespread abuse and hostility. Activists warn that the proposed legislation would institutionalize discrimination and violence against sexual minorities, echoing concerns raised by the United Nations in 2021.

The impending legislation has drawn parallels to Uganda’s anti-LGBT laws, which include severe penalties such as the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.” Activists have condemned such laws for perpetuating violence and discrimination, leading to international repercussions such as the suspension of funding by organizations like the World Bank.

