Nigeria

FG to resume repair work on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

February 22, 2024.

The Federal Government has declared that repair activities on the Third Mainland Bridge will resume on Thursday.

This was made known in a statement by Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Kesha, recognizing the potential disruption caused by traffic reroutes to drivers, requested the public’s understanding and collaboration.

She explained that traffic diversions are necessary to facilitate the contractor’s ongoing thorough maintenance work.

“This is to allow for timely completion of works on all sections of the bridge and to also ensure speedy hand-over of a newly-rehabilitated bridge to the motoring public with better comfort and smoother riding surfaces,” Kesha said.

She stated that the traffic rerouting would persist throughout the repair period, urging drivers to work with traffic authorities and to strategically plan their trips.

Kesha provided alternate routing suggestions for drivers due to the Third Mainland Bridge’s temporary shutdown for maintenance on Thursday.

She explained that in the morning, as the bridge is solely open to traffic directed towards the island, drivers destined for Oworonshoki are advised to take different routes.

Conversely, in the afternoon, when the bridge permits only traffic heading to Oworonshoki, those travelling to the island must find alternative routes.

Recall  that the Federal Government earlier, announced that it would close the Third Mainland Bridge for a 24-hour period starting from midnight on Sunday, February 18, until midnight on Monday, February 19 for repairs.

The alternative routes recommended for drivers during the February 18 to February 19 maintenance will also be in effect for the bridge closure on Thursday.

These alternatives include the Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS route, the Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Jibowu-Yaba-Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge-CMS route, and the Gbagada-Anthony-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS route.

Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with traffic management personnel stationed to oversee traffic flow and facilitate smooth travel, aiming to reduce inconvenience throughout this period. (www.naija247news.com).

President Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new Executive Director of NEXIM Bank
Naira Depreciates Against Dollar in the official market
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

