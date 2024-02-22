Menu
South South

Edo Guber: PDP Sets Strict Guideline, Considers Igbodalo as Consensus Candidate

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has announced rigorous guidelines for the upcoming indirect governorship primary election scheduled to take place at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Thursday.

Top on the agenda will be the endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed Asue Igbodalo as the sole candidate, according to information obtained. These guidelines were disclosed by Edo PDP’s Organising Secretary, Tony Anenih Jnr.

Anenih outlined the procedures, stating that delegates are required to assemble at Edo Hotel Marque in GRA, Benin City, for accreditation beginning at 8 a.m. Delegates will receive security access cards upon accreditation and will be transported to the primary venue in dedicated buses.

Private vehicles will not be permitted entry into the primary venue, with only designated buses carrying accredited delegates allowed access. Governorship aspirants will be dropped off at the gate along with their guests.

Delegates will be seated in the stadium according to their respective local governments. Each aspirant is instructed to collect two security tags from the Edo PDP Secretariat, admitting one guest per tag.

Accreditation for journalists and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) will also take place at Edo Hotel Marque, with only accredited individuals and media outfits granted entry into the venue.

Anenih emphasized that only delegates, invited guests, and aspirants will be permitted entry into the primary venue, with everyone required to be seated by 11 a.m. sharp. Security agencies have been activated to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

With Obaseki’s loyalists dominating the PDP’s delegates, it is anticipated that serious challenges will be minimal. However, the true test will come during the governorship poll on September 21, with contenders such as Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama vying for the position, along with potential support from other parties to challenge Obaseki.

BREAKING: Two drowned, 15 rescued in Lagos boat crash
“Tony Tetuila Disputes Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of Joining The Remedies Out of Pity”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Peters

