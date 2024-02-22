Menu
D’Banj used to pay me N50,000 from shows that booked me for N1.5m or N2m – Ikechukwu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian rapper and actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku, has recalled what transpired when he was working with Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D’Banj, in MoHits music record label.

Speaking during an interview with Daddy Freeze, Ikechukwu revealed that when he is booked for shows and the show promoters pay about N1.5million or N2million, D’Banj would pay him only N50,000.

Daddy Freeze was shocked at this revelation and Ikechukwu insisted it is true.

Ikechukwu added that D’Banj eventually increased it to N150,000 after his mother gave him the go-ahead.

Daddy Freeze then asked if D’Banj’s mother was part of MoHits record and Ikechukwu said, “Spiritually, yes.”

He added: “For a long time, ask Jazzy now, they no dey make decision without Mumsi giving the OK. For a very long time.”

Just months ago, Dotun, who was married to D’Banj’s sister, also accused D’Banj’s mother of interfering in his marriage and making his life a living hell.(www.naija247news.com).

