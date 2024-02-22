Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Davido’s Manager, Israel DMW, and Singer Shallipopi Involved in Car Accident After Abuja Show

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Israel DMW, logistics manager for music sensation Davido, and singer Shallipopi were caught in a car accident following a concert in Abuja. Israel shared the news on his Instagram story, revealing that the incident occurred as they were returning from the show early Sunday morning.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shallipopi had performed at a concert in Abuja on Saturday night, with Israel providing backstage support. Israel expressed relief that neither he nor Shallipopi sustained any injuries in the accident.

In his Instagram post, Israel recounted the details of the crash, stating that a vehicle collided with theirs on their way back to the hotel after the show. Despite the collision, both Israel and Shallipopi emerged unharmed.

“Me and Shallipopi just had an accident after a vehicle ran into us on our way back to the hotel after a show. I sat at the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks to Edo’s ancestors. No single scratch of injury at all,” Israel wrote.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ghana Parliament Moves Closer to Enacting Stringent Anti-LGBT Bill
Next article
NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel...

Ghana Parliament Moves Closer to Enacting Stringent Anti-LGBT Bill

NAN NAN -
ACCRA - Ghana's parliament took a significant step forward...

Dani Alves Set to Appear in Court Amidst Rape Trial Verdict Anticipation

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former Brazil international and football icon Dani Alves is...

Manager Thomas Tuchel Set to Depart Bayern Munich at Season’s End

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Thomas Tuchel, the current manager of Bayern Munich, will...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NBS: Diesel Prices Skyrocket by 39% in January 2024

Retail & Households inflation 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Diesel...

Ghana Parliament Moves Closer to Enacting Stringent Anti-LGBT Bill

Geopolitics 0
ACCRA - Ghana's parliament took a significant step forward...

Dani Alves Set to Appear in Court Amidst Rape Trial Verdict Anticipation

FootBall 0
Former Brazil international and football icon Dani Alves is...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com