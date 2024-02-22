Davido’s Manager, Israel DMW, and Singer Shallipopi Involved in Car Accident After Abuja Show

Israel DMW, logistics manager for music sensation Davido, and singer Shallipopi were caught in a car accident following a concert in Abuja. Israel shared the news on his Instagram story, revealing that the incident occurred as they were returning from the show early Sunday morning.

Shallipopi had performed at a concert in Abuja on Saturday night, with Israel providing backstage support. Israel expressed relief that neither he nor Shallipopi sustained any injuries in the accident.

In his Instagram post, Israel recounted the details of the crash, stating that a vehicle collided with theirs on their way back to the hotel after the show. Despite the collision, both Israel and Shallipopi emerged unharmed.

“Me and Shallipopi just had an accident after a vehicle ran into us on our way back to the hotel after a show. I sat at the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks to Edo’s ancestors. No single scratch of injury at all,” Israel wrote.