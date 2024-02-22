Dani Alves Set to Appear in Court Amidst Rape Trial Verdict Anticipation

Former Brazil international and football icon Dani Alves is set to make a crucial court appearance on Thursday as the verdict for his ongoing rape trial draws near, according to judicial sources.

The Barcelona court released a statement confirming the summons of all parties involved in the Alves case, including the defendant himself, to appear in court on February 22 at 10:00 am for a significant “notification procedure.” While neither the court nor Alves’ legal representatives have confirmed the purpose of the hearing, Spanish media speculates it could mark the delivery of the verdict.

Alves, renowned as one of the most decorated footballers in the world, has faced charges stemming from an incident at the Sutton nightclub in December 2022. The allegations accuse him of forcibly raping a woman, despite her pleas to stop, causing her immense distress and fear.

Throughout the trial, which concluded two weeks ago, the complainant provided harrowing testimonies of the alleged assault, while Alves maintained his innocence, asserting that their encounter was consensual.

Prosecutors are pushing for a rigorous sentence of nine years in jail, coupled with a decade of probation, along with a hefty compensation sum of 150,000 euros ($162,000). Alves, aged 40, has been in pre-trial detention since his arrest in January 2023, awaiting the resolution of the case that has captured global attention.