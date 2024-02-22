BREAKING: Two drowned, 15 rescued in Lagos boat crash

An unfortunate incident took place in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, resulting in the loss of two lives and the rescue of 15 individuals after a boat collision. The accident, which occurred on Wednesday evening at Powerline, Ikoyi Link Bridge, involved a 17-passenger boat en route to Ikorodu.

Reports indicate that the boat capsized due to a lone accident caused by a surge in tide, leading the rider to collide with a flooded high-tension pole. The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed the details of the incident.