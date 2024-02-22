Menu
BREAKING: Two drowned, 15 rescued in Lagos boat crash

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

An unfortunate incident took place in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, resulting in the loss of two lives and the rescue of 15 individuals after a boat collision. The accident, which occurred on Wednesday evening at Powerline, Ikoyi Link Bridge, involved a 17-passenger boat en route to Ikorodu.

Reports indicate that the boat capsized due to a lone accident caused by a surge in tide, leading the rider to collide with a flooded high-tension pole. The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed the details of the incident.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

