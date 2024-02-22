Binance Caps Tether Selling Price, Affirms Readiness to Collaborate with Nigerian Authorities

Binance, a leading peer-to-peer exchange platform, has implemented measures to cap the selling price of cryptocurrency stablecoin Tether (USDT) on its platform. In a recent blog post on Wednesday, Binance clarified its stance, emphasizing that its peer-to-peer (P2P) platform operates as a marketplace driven by market dynamics rather than serving as a pricing determinant for currencies in Nigeria.

The platform highlighted its commitment to protecting users and preventing abuse, noting that it automatically pauses trading during periods of significant currency movement to safeguard users’ interests. Addressing concerns over recent fluctuations, Binance swiftly adjusted its system settings to facilitate seamless trading.

With a strong emphasis on user protection, Binance outlined stringent measures in place, including real-time monitoring, immediate removal of non-compliant advertisements, and permanent expulsion of bad actors from utilizing its P2P product. The platform assured users of continuous market surveillance to promptly address abnormal price fluctuations, supported by a fixed security deposit mechanism.

Moreover, Binance expressed its ongoing collaboration with regulatory authorities, underscoring the complex nature of foreign exchange rates, which the platform does not influence. It emphasized the importance of transparent dialogue with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and financial markets.

Responding to recent criticism from Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga, Binance reaffirmed its commitment to providing market-driven, fraud-free, and manipulation-free products while prioritizing user protection and data confidentiality. Onanuga accused Binance of setting exchange rates for Nigeria, calling for regulatory action against cryptocurrency platforms influencing the value of the naira.

In light of recent efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria to curb forex speculation and stabilize the Nigerian currency, Binance’s collaboration with regulatory authorities signals a proactive approach to fostering a transparent and compliant cryptocurrency ecosystem.