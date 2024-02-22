Benue State Security Council issues a 14-day ultimatum to herders

February 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Benue State Security Council has issued a 14-day ultimatum to herders violating the state’s anti-open grazing law.

Herders in the state have been asked to stop rearing their animals outside ranches in line with the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law (2017).

Benue State Security Council which noted that the law is still in force, said those violating it will have themselves to blame.

Chief Press Secretary to Benue Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, said the council also constituted a seven-man committee to ensure the enforcement of the ultimatum given to the violators which began on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024.

He told herders who recently flooded the state with their cattle and grazing openly to immediately leave the state and return to where they came from, warning those who invited them to immediately desist from the act.(www.naija247news.com).