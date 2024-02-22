Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Benue State Security Council issues a 14-day ultimatum to herders

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Benue State Security Council has issued a 14-day ultimatum to herders violating the state’s anti-open grazing law.

Herders in the state have been asked to stop rearing their animals outside ranches in line with the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law (2017).

Benue State Security Council which noted that the law is still in force, said those violating it will have themselves to blame.

Chief Press Secretary to Benue Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, said the council also constituted a seven-man committee to ensure the enforcement of the ultimatum given to the violators which began on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024.

He told herders who recently flooded the state with their cattle and grazing openly to immediately leave the state and return to where they came from, warning those who invited them to immediately desist from the act.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UNILORIN expels 14 students over examination malpractice
Next article
Housewife pushes husband to death from two-storey building in Ebonyi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Housewife pushes husband to death from two-storey building in Ebonyi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning February...

UNILORIN expels 14 students over examination malpractice

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the University of...

Ghanaian influencer Hajia 4Real pleads guilty to romance scam in United States

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ghanaian influencer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly...

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar in the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira experienced a notable depreciation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Housewife pushes husband to death from two-storey building in Ebonyi

CrimeWatch 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning February...

UNILORIN expels 14 students over examination malpractice

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the University of...

Ghanaian influencer Hajia 4Real pleads guilty to romance scam in United States

Entertainment 0
February 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ghanaian influencer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com