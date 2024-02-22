Menu
Bandit Killed While Picking Up Ransom— Police

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Niger police command says a suspected bandit has been killed while picking up N3 million ransom in Borgu LGA of the state.

In a statement on Thursday, Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson in Niger state, said some bandits had threatened to kidnap a businessman at the Bako-Mission village.

Abiodun said the bandits ordered the businessman to drop N3 million at a location in Tunga-Umoru village.

He said the operatives deployed to the location engaged the bandits in a gun battle and rescued one kidnap victim.

“On 21/02/2024 at about 1030hrs, information was received that four suspected kidnappers threatened a businessman of Bako-Mission village, Pissa District of Borgu LGA to drop a sum of three million naira within three days at a particular location around Tunga-Umoru village, via Pissa District or be kidnapped,” the statement reads.

“Immediately this information was received, the Police tactical team, including vigilante members led by the DPO New-Bussa Div swung into action, mobilized to the purported location, adopted appropriate operational strategy and engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle, while one female victim of about 22yrs earlier kidnapped was rescued unhurt.

“Fortunately, the team combed the bush and one of the bandits was neutralized during the gun battle and his AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine were recovered.”

The police spokesperson said some of the bandits fled the location with gunshot injuries, adding that the operatives were on their trail.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
