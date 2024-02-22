Asue Ighodalo and Philip Shaibu Emerge as PDP Governorship Candidates in Edo

In a twist of events, Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and Asue Ighodalo, backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, emerged as the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through parallel indirect primary elections held at different venues in Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu secured victory at his official residence on Commercial Avenue, near Government House in the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin, with 301 out of 563 authentic PDP delegates’ votes in Edo. Meanwhile, Ighodalo, a Lagos-based lawyer, clinched the standard bearer position at a shadow poll conducted at the Lawn Tennis Court of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Following Shaibu’s declaration as the PDP governorship candidate, armed thugs, including members of the Edo State vigilance service, were reportedly mobilized to the venue, resulting in sporadic shootings. Fortunately, Shaibu and his supporters managed to escape, albeit with some sustaining injuries.

In his acceptance speech, Shaibu dedicated his victory to God Almighty, his supporters, and the people of Edo State. Meanwhile, loyalists of Governor Obaseki were in the process of voting at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for Ighodalo, while another aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, opted to withdraw from the race.

Despite the chaos, Ighodalo emerged triumphant with 577 votes, defeating other contenders who scored zero. He expressed gratitude to Governor Obaseki and the people of Edo State for their support, pledging to serve diligently if elected.

Ighodalo acknowledged Obaseki’s achievements and vowed to build upon his predecessor’s work, emphasizing the need for unity and continuous improvement. He promised to dedicate his efforts to the development and welfare of Edo State and its residents if elected in the upcoming elections on September 21.