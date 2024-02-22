Menu
Asue Ighodalo and Philip Shaibu Emerge as PDP Governorship Candidates in Edo

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

In a twist of events, Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and Asue Ighodalo, backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, emerged as the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through parallel indirect primary elections held at different venues in Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu secured victory at his official residence on Commercial Avenue, near Government House in the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin, with 301 out of 563 authentic PDP delegates’ votes in Edo. Meanwhile, Ighodalo, a Lagos-based lawyer, clinched the standard bearer position at a shadow poll conducted at the Lawn Tennis Court of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Following Shaibu’s declaration as the PDP governorship candidate, armed thugs, including members of the Edo State vigilance service, were reportedly mobilized to the venue, resulting in sporadic shootings. Fortunately, Shaibu and his supporters managed to escape, albeit with some sustaining injuries.

In his acceptance speech, Shaibu dedicated his victory to God Almighty, his supporters, and the people of Edo State. Meanwhile, loyalists of Governor Obaseki were in the process of voting at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for Ighodalo, while another aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, opted to withdraw from the race.

Despite the chaos, Ighodalo emerged triumphant with 577 votes, defeating other contenders who scored zero. He expressed gratitude to Governor Obaseki and the people of Edo State for their support, pledging to serve diligently if elected.

Ighodalo acknowledged Obaseki’s achievements and vowed to build upon his predecessor’s work, emphasizing the need for unity and continuous improvement. He promised to dedicate his efforts to the development and welfare of Edo State and its residents if elected in the upcoming elections on September 21.

Previous article
Senate Demands Accountability from NSIA Over $1.5 Billion Road Construction Funds
Next article
Nigeria Collects N2.068 Trillion in January 2024 Federation Account Revenue
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

