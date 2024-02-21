Menu
WHO Warns of Impending Global Measles Outbreaks Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Gaps

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Geneva, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Urgent preventative measures are crucial to avert measles outbreaks in more than half of the world’s countries by the end of 2024, warns the World Health Organization (WHO). The rise in measles cases is attributed to missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, where overwhelmed health systems fell behind on routine immunizations for preventable diseases.

Natasha Crowcroft, the WHO’s Senior Technical Adviser on Measles and Rubella, expressed concern during a Geneva press briefing, stating, “What we are worried about is this year, 2024, we’ve got these big gaps in our immunisation programmes, and if we don’t fill them really quickly with the vaccine, measles will just jump into that gap.” WHO data, analyzed in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals that over half of all countries will face a high or very high risk of measles outbreaks by the year-end.

Crowcroft emphasized the need for swift action to protect children, noting a “lack of commitment” by governments grappling with economic crises and conflicts. Measles, a highly contagious airborne virus, primarily affects children under five. The disease can be prevented by two vaccine doses, averting over 50 million deaths since 2000.

WHO data from last year reported a 79% increase in measles cases, surpassing 300,000, though believed to represent only a fraction of the actual total. While outbreaks have been reported in all WHO regions except the Americas, Crowcroft warned that this was anticipated.

Death rates are higher in poorer countries with weaker health systems. Crowcroft highlighted the risk of outbreaks and deaths in middle and high-income countries, expressing concern that 2024 may resemble 2019 with numerous measles outbreaks worldwide.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

