”There is looming possibility of famine in Nigeria – Daddy Freeze

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has raised an alarm that famine is looming in the country.

He said the Naira would continue to depreciate as long as Nigeria isn’t exporting enough commodities to gain hard currencies in return.

He advised Nigerians who are earning poor wages in the cities to return to their villages and venture into farming in a bid to combat the looming famine.

Speaking in a video message shared via his social media page recently, Daddy Freeze said: “We will continue to see the decline in our currency because we are not selling anything and getting hard currencies in return. That needs to be fixed by two sets of people: the government and the citizenry.

“Citizens, if you’re working in Lagos and you’re earning N50,000 monthly, I think it is high time you went back to your village, got some land and started farming. There’s a looming possibility of a famine in this country. There’s not enough food to go around.

“From my understanding of the situation, here is my advice: My Igbo brothers and sisters building mansions to compete with each other in the village…I’m not saying it’s wrong, but instead of building masions, build more factories.

“You need to build more factories and the government needs to support you. The government needs to do whatever it takes so that your businesses can succeed.

“And by business, I mean businesses with export targets. Whatever you are producing should be exported. We import milk from France and Denmark. We cannot rely only on oil. The government needs to support local manufacturers.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
