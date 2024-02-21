Stock market extends down trend by 1.30%

February 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as downtrend extended on profit taking by investors to four straight sessions.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.05% to close at 101,060.67 points from the previous close of 102,393.23 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 1.30% to close at N55.299 trillion from the previous close of N56.026 trillion, thereby shedding N727 billion.

An aggregate of 256 million units of shares were traded in 8,783 deals, valued at 6.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 8 equities emerged as gainers against 43 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JULI led other gainers with 9.94% growth to close at N1.77 from the previous close of 1.61.

ETERNA OIL, VERITAS KAPITAL and GEREGU among other gainers also grew their share prices by 6.17%, 5.97% and 3.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Honeywell Flour led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N3.60 from the previous close of N4.00.

BUACEMENT and PZ among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.98% and 9.75% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 39 million units of its shares in 640 deals, valued at N528 million.

UBA traded about 26 million units of its shares in 470 deals, valued at N524 million.

Fidelity traded about 25.5 million units of its shares in 260 deals, valued at N270 million.(www.naija247news.com).