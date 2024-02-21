Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market extends down trend by 1.30%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as downtrend extended on profit taking by investors to four straight sessions.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.05% to close at 101,060.67 points from the previous close of 102,393.23 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 1.30% to close at N55.299 trillion from the previous close of N56.026 trillion, thereby shedding N727 billion.

An aggregate of 256 million units of shares were traded in 8,783 deals, valued at 6.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 8 equities emerged as gainers against 43 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JULI led other gainers with 9.94% growth to close at N1.77 from the previous close of 1.61.

ETERNA OIL, VERITAS KAPITAL and GEREGU among other gainers also grew their share prices by 6.17%, 5.97% and 3.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Honeywell Flour led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N3.60 from the previous close of N4.00.

BUACEMENT and PZ among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.98% and 9.75% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 39 million units of its shares in 640 deals, valued at N528 million.

UBA traded about 26 million units of its shares in 470 deals, valued at N524 million.

Fidelity traded about 25.5 million units of its shares in 260 deals, valued at N270 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate Considers Private Companies Conversion Bill to Boost Listings
Next article
Naira appreciates by 3.03% at the NAFEM Window
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Tinubu Promises Millions of Jobs By Unlocking Trillions In Public Wealth To Boost Nigeria’s Economy

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 21,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Nigeria 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

FGN Bonds 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Security News 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com