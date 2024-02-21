Menu
Services Account Reflects Higher Net Deficit, Equivalent to 4% of Nigeria’s GDP in Q3 2023

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

In our ongoing examination of the balance of payments (BOP), we now direct our attention to the services account, a pivotal element of the current account. The latest data reveals a slightly increased net deficit of -USD3.3 billion in Q3 ’23, up from -USD3.2 billion in Q2 ’23. This Q3 deficit equates to approximately 4.0% of GDP.

Despite the quarterly uptick, it’s worth noting that the services account’s deficit is still notably lower than the pre-Covid-19 pandemic run-rate of USD5 billion to USD9 billion.

The recent decline in the services position is attributed to prevailing macroeconomic challenges, particularly concerns surrounding forex liquidity.

The elevated net deficit in the services account for Q3 ’23 is primarily driven by a surge in the net debit for travel services, rising from -USD603.3 million in Q3 ’22 to -USD1.1 billion.

Within the travel category, expenditures on health and education services saw increases to USD120 million and USD544 million, respectively, compared to USD113 million and USD376 million in Q2 ’23.

Despite constituting about 53% of GDP in Q3 ’23, services have a relatively minimal impact on Nigeria’s external balance.

Nigeria experiences substantial demand for imported services, but its export of services remains limited. Consequently, the services account consistently maintains a net deficit position.

Leading services imports for Nigeria encompass health, education, tourism, business, and transportation, signaling a lack of competitive advantage in these service sub-sectors.

While the federal government (FG) has initiated several measures to develop the country’s goods sector, the absence of targeted and effective promotional strategies for exporting services remains evident.

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Facilitates N10 Billion Financing for Affordable Clean Energy Access
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

