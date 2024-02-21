Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Senegal leaves presidential election list mainly unchanged

By: Reuters

Date:

DAKAR, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Senegal’s Constitutional Council on Tuesday published an amended list of candidates for a presidential election delayed from Feb. 25 to a yet undecided date, removing just one candidate from the initial list because she withdrew her application.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The council last week overturned a bill that delayed the vote to December – a move that had plunged the West African country into unchartered constitutional territory and stoked public anger against the government.

President Macky Sall, who said the postponement was needed due to a dispute over the candidate list, later pledged he would abide with the court’s decision and hold consultations to organise the vote as quickly as possible.

The new candidate list was almost unchanged from the original list for the Feb. 25 vote apart from removing opposition contender, Rose Wardini, bringing the number of candidates down to 19 from an initial 20.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
The council said Wardini had withdrawn her application without providing further detail.
Prominent opposition figures including the firebrand jailed politician Ousmane Sonko and Karim Wade, the son of former president Abdoulaye Wade, remained excluded.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Democratic Republic of Congo PM Lukonde resigns, presidency says
Next article
Russia says it shipped 200,000 tonnes of free grain to six African countries
Reuters
Reutershttp://Reuters

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Raises $996 Million in Bond Auction as Yields Attract Investors

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria successfully raised 1.5 trillion naira ($996 million) in...

France calls on Rwanda to cease support for rebels in eastern Congo

The Editor The Editor -
KINSHASA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday...

UN sanctions six Congo rebels as fighting in east escalates

The Editor The Editor -
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations...

Don Jazzy Welcomes Adekunle Gold to Studio, Teases New Single Release

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Renowned music executive Don Jazzy recently played host to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Raises $996 Million in Bond Auction as Yields Attract Investors

FGN Bonds 0
Nigeria successfully raised 1.5 trillion naira ($996 million) in...

France calls on Rwanda to cease support for rebels in eastern Congo

Geopolitics 0
KINSHASA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday...

UN sanctions six Congo rebels as fighting in east escalates

Geopolitics 0
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com