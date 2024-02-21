Menu
Senate Considers Private Companies Conversion Bill to Boost Listings

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Osita Izunaso, has announced that lawmakers will revisit the Private Companies Conversion and Listings Bill as part of efforts to increase the number of listed companies in Nigeria. Izunaso made this statement during an interview with The PUNCH at a legislative retreat in Lagos, which included the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance & other Financial Institutions and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The Private Companies Conversion and Listing Bill, introduced to the National Assembly in 2013, aims to mandate the conversion (from private to public) and listing of qualifying private companies across all sectors in Nigeria. The bill proposes compulsory conversion, making it an offense for non-compliant companies and their directors. Additionally, it offers tax incentives and relief on stamp duty and registration fees. Although the bill was read for the second time in the House of Representatives in July 2014, it has yet to be passed into law.

Qualifying thresholds for a company’s conversion include shareholders’ funds exceeding N40 billion, annual turnover surpassing N80 billion, and total assets exceeding N80 billion. Izunaso highlighted the significance of the PCCCL bill, emphasizing the committee’s scrutiny of its implications. He questioned whether legislation should compel companies to list or if alternative measures, such as regulatory policies, could achieve similar objectives.

The committee is currently considering three legislative actions, with the PCCCL bill taking precedence. Additionally, amendments to the Investment and Securities Act and the CIS Act are under review. Izunaso assured stakeholders of the Senate’s commitment to driving legislative reforms to elevate the Nigerian capital market during a visit to the trading floor of the exchange earlier in February.

