Rotavirus Vaccine Shortages Hit Four African Countries Over GSK Disruptions

LONDON, Aug 10 – Critical shortages of the rotavirus vaccine, vital in preventing severe gastroenteritis in children, have emerged in Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal, and Cameroon. Insiders close to the vaccine distribution revealed to Reuters that the supplies have either depleted or are near exhaustion due to disruptions at drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

The World Health Organization estimates that annually, up to 200,000 children succumb to the highly contagious rotavirus infection, making it the primary cause of severe gastroenteritis in children under five globally.

Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal, and Cameroon have not provided immediate responses to Reuters’ requests for comments. GSK confirmed a shortfall of around 4 million doses of its Rotarix vaccine this year, decreasing from an anticipated 46 million to 42 million. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, stated that GSK had already reduced its agreed deliveries by 10 million annually for the 2022-2028 period.

Acknowledging the supply drop, GSK asserted its commitment to addressing the deficit. A spokesperson for GSK conveyed, “GSK communicated to Gavi earlier this year on manufacturing challenges leading to an unplanned, short-term drop in Rotarix production for 2022, for which priority mitigation plans are fully in place.”

Gavi mentioned that besides the decline in Rotarix supplies, there would also be delays in delivery. Sources familiar with the negotiations indicated that these delays might be linked to staff absences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This setback comes at a challenging time as national health services strive to recover from the disruptions faced in routine childhood immunizations during the pandemic. UNICEF, the United Nations children’s aid agency, expressed concern over the rotavirus shortage, emphasizing the significant setback in childhood immunizations. Andrew Jones, Chief of the Vaccine Centre at UNICEF’s supply division, stated, “There will be kids missed.”

UNICEF collaborates with Gavi to aid in supplying rotavirus vaccines to impoverished countries. Both organizations are exploring alternatives, considering vaccines from other manufacturers or countries with surplus doses. Rotarix, administered in two oral doses to infants from six weeks of age, requires timely administration, adding pressure to ongoing inoculation efforts.

Gavi also reported delays in another rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. The delays, attributed to “regulatory procedures,” are not as significant. Bharat Biotech has not provided an immediate comment on the matter.