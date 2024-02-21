Menu
President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as the Executive Director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, it was revealed that President Tinubu expects Mr. Gaga to bring his extensive experience and enthusiasm to his new role.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Gaga, a lawyer, had over 25 years of experience in the banking sector and legal services. He previously served as the Board Secretary and Legal Adviser at NEXIM Bank.

The President anticipates that Mr. Gaga will contribute to NEXIM’s mission of providing finance, risk mitigation services, trade information, and export advisory services to support the economic development agenda.

