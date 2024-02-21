Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

President Bola Tinubu Orders Prompt Payment of Reduced Aso Villa Electricity Bill

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has instructed the immediate settlement of the outstanding electricity bill owed by Aso Villa to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

In response to an earlier newspaper publication on February 19, 2024, which indicated a debt of N923.8 million, a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, clarified that the reconciled amount is N342.3 million.

The AEDC, which had given a 10-day ultimatum for payment or face disconnection, later confirmed the adjusted figure in a letter dated February 14, 2024.

The State House is set to clear the debt by the end of the week.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

