President Bola Tinubu Orders Prompt Payment of Reduced Aso Villa Electricity Bill

President Bola Tinubu has instructed the immediate settlement of the outstanding electricity bill owed by Aso Villa to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In response to an earlier newspaper publication on February 19, 2024, which indicated a debt of N923.8 million, a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, clarified that the reconciled amount is N342.3 million.

The AEDC, which had given a 10-day ultimatum for payment or face disconnection, later confirmed the adjusted figure in a letter dated February 14, 2024.

The State House is set to clear the debt by the end of the week.