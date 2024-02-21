Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

President Bola Tinubu Names DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as Comptroller-General of Immigration

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President Bola Tinubu Names DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as Nigeria Immigration Service Comptroller-General

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) Kemi Nanna Nandap as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). The announcement, made in a statement on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, outlined that Nandap’s appointment would be effective from March 1, 2024.

DCG Nandap will be succeeding Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose tenure in the service concludes on February 29, 2024. Prior to her elevation as Comptroller-General, Nandap served as the Deputy Comptroller-General overseeing the Migration Directorate of the Service.

The statement expressed President Tinubu’s expectation that the new Comptroller-General would further advance ongoing reforms within the service, establish a robust mechanism for efficient service delivery to Nigerians, and enhance the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Adams Oshiomhole: President Tinubu Not in Support of Zoning APC Governorship Ticket in Edo
Next article
JUST IN: Why we arrested Labour Party’s chairman Abure – Police
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

TUC Criticizes NLC for Unilateral Call to Protest, Urges Joint Decision-Making

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
NLC protests hardship, insecurity Feb 27, 28 BREAKING: NLC, TUC...

President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as...

Gowon Ask Tinubu-led ECOWAS to lift sanctions on Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
General Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State in Nigeria,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Give President Tinubu time to address Nigeria’s issues, Gowon tell Nigerians

Election Views 0
Yakubu Gowon Advises Patience with Tinubu's Administration, Cites Early...

TUC Criticizes NLC for Unilateral Call to Protest, Urges Joint Decision-Making

Election Views 0
NLC protests hardship, insecurity Feb 27, 28 BREAKING: NLC, TUC...

President Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as Executive Director at NEXIM

Election Views 0
President Bola Tinubu has named Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com