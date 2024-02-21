President Bola Tinubu Names DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as Comptroller-General of Immigration

President Bola Tinubu Names DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as Nigeria Immigration Service Comptroller-General

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) Kemi Nanna Nandap as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). The announcement, made in a statement on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, outlined that Nandap’s appointment would be effective from March 1, 2024.

DCG Nandap will be succeeding Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose tenure in the service concludes on February 29, 2024. Prior to her elevation as Comptroller-General, Nandap served as the Deputy Comptroller-General overseeing the Migration Directorate of the Service.

The statement expressed President Tinubu’s expectation that the new Comptroller-General would further advance ongoing reforms within the service, establish a robust mechanism for efficient service delivery to Nigerians, and enhance the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.