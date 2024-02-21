Menu
Petrol Tanker drivers Suspends Nationwide Strike Following Talks with Government and Stakeholders

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has called off its planned nationwide strike after engaging in discussions with the federal government and stakeholders.

The strike was prompted by tanker drivers’ refusal to lift petroleum products, linked to NARTO’s request for a review of freight rates in the wake of downstream sector deregulation.

The suspension, announced by Yusuf Lawal, NARTO’s national president, comes after the association’s operations were halted on February 19.

Following a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Lawal stated that the decision to suspend the strike was made to address economic hardships, and operations are set to resume immediately.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

