Analysis

Nigerians React As Naira Reaches N1,900 to Dollar in Parallel FX Market

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian naira witnessed a further depreciation on Tuesday, reaching N1,900 to the dollar in the parallel segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

This represents a 9.83 percent decline from the N1,730 recorded the previous day. Bureau de Change (BDC) operators quoted a buying rate of N1,850 and a selling rate of N1,900, maintaining a profit margin of N50.

Traders, including one named Aliyu, expressed confusion over the exchange rate, anticipating further increases in the coming days.

In contrast, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the local currency showed signs of recovery, reaching N1,551.24 per dollar on Tuesday. This indicated a 2.9 percent appreciation compared to the N1,598.54 traded on Monday.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange revealed that the naira hit an intra-day high of N1,701 and a low of N1,100.

To address the ongoing instability in the market and enhance liquidity, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) have formed a partnership. This collaboration aims to investigate and penalize individuals engaged in illicit activities within the FX market. ONSA stated that the coordinated effort involves key law enforcement agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

On February 20, 2024, President Bola Tinubu disclosed that his administration is actively working to raise a minimum of $10 billion to enhance liquidity, stabilize the naira, and foster economic growth.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

