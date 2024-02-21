Nigerians React As Naira Reaches N1,900 to Dollar in Parallel FX Market

The Nigerian naira witnessed a further depreciation on Tuesday, reaching N1,900 to the dollar in the parallel segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

This represents a 9.83 percent decline from the N1,730 recorded the previous day. Bureau de Change (BDC) operators quoted a buying rate of N1,850 and a selling rate of N1,900, maintaining a profit margin of N50.

Traders, including one named Aliyu, expressed confusion over the exchange rate, anticipating further increases in the coming days.

In contrast, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the local currency showed signs of recovery, reaching N1,551.24 per dollar on Tuesday. This indicated a 2.9 percent appreciation compared to the N1,598.54 traded on Monday.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange revealed that the naira hit an intra-day high of N1,701 and a low of N1,100.

To address the ongoing instability in the market and enhance liquidity, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) have formed a partnership. This collaboration aims to investigate and penalize individuals engaged in illicit activities within the FX market. ONSA stated that the coordinated effort involves key law enforcement agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

On February 20, 2024, President Bola Tinubu disclosed that his administration is actively working to raise a minimum of $10 billion to enhance liquidity, stabilize the naira, and foster economic growth.