Nigeria Raises $996 Million in Bond Auction as Yields Attract Investors

Nigeria successfully raised 1.5 trillion naira ($996 million) in a bond auction, drawing significant investor interest due to the attractive yields offered by the government. The Debt Management Office revealed that it received a record 1.9 trillion naira worth of bids for the two securities on offer, highlighting strong demand. The bonds were sold at yields of up to 19%.

The country’s decision to offer securities at competitive yields serves multiple purposes, including raising funds for government initiatives and addressing excess liquidity in the local currency market to combat high inflation rates. Additionally, these bond auctions aim to attract foreign investors, a crucial strategy amid Nigeria’s dollar shortage and efforts to stabilize its economy.

According to the Debt Management Office, the substantial amount raised reflects the government’s significant financing needs and presents an opportunity to engage foreign investors. The auction included a 7-year security with a yield of 18.5%, up from 15% in the previous month, and a 10-year bond with a yield of 19%, compared to 16% in the preceding auction.

In a related move, the Central Bank of Nigeria offered interest rates above the benchmark rate of 18.75% on its short-term debt obligations to entice investors, signaling a shift towards normalized interest rates ahead of its upcoming meeting. The central bank has implemented various measures since June to reform the foreign exchange market and alleviate dollar scarcity, which has significantly impacted the local currency, depreciating it by approximately 70% over the past year.