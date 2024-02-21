Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Facilitates N10 Billion Financing for Affordable Clean Energy Access

In a significant development, the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) has introduced a groundbreaking financing facility, paving the way for enhanced access to affordable clean energy in Nigeria.

d.light, a global provider of transformative household products and affordable finance for low-income households, and Chapel Hill Denham, Nigeria’s largest alternatives asset manager, jointly announced the successful closure of a landmark N10 billion (approximately USD$7.4 million) securitized financing facility.

Chapel Hill Denham’s Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund will extend this new financing, aiming to scale up d.light’s low-cost Pay-Go offering. The focus is on providing affordable, solar-powered products tailored for low-income households.

African Frontier Capital, serving as the master servicer and backup servicer, facilitated and structured the financing.

d.light CEO, Nick Imudia, expressed the transformative impact of this financing on enhancing access to solar-powered household goods for more low-income families in Nigeria. The model ensures affordability for households while ensuring sustainability for the business.

Bolaji Balogun, CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, emphasized the transaction’s significance in sustainable infrastructure investment in Nigeria. By pioneering local currency securitization for solar home systems and essential solar-powered household utilities, Chapel Hill Denham aims to drive innovation in the renewable energy sector, contributing to sustainable development and reshaping Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

Anshul Rai, Partner: Infrastructure & Climate at Chapel Hill Denham, highlighted the transaction as a pivotal milestone, marking the first-ever at-scale, local currency securitization financing for Solar Home Systems and other solar-powered household goods in Nigeria. The move aligns with broader efforts to address sustainable development challenges in the country.

According to the Energy Progress Report from last year, Nigeria was identified as the country with the largest number of people (around 86 million) without access to electricity. Additionally, a significant portion of Nigeria’s electricity comes from GHG-emitting thermal generation sources, necessitating a swift transition to clean and reliable energy sources.

d.light and Chapel Hill Denham are committed to supporting this energy transition through their innovative products and financing solutions, contributing to the country’s drive for sustainable and accessible energy.