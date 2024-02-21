Menu
Neuralink’s Brain-Chip Patient Demonstrates Full Recovery and Mind-Controlled Computer Mouse

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Feb 20 – Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink, announced on Monday that the first human patient implanted with a Neuralink brain-chip has achieved a full recovery and can control a computer mouse using their thoughts. During a social media event on X, Musk revealed, “Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking.”

Neuralink, a startup focused on brain-machine interfaces, successfully implanted the chip in its first human patient last month after gaining approval for human trial recruitment in September. The procedure involves a robot surgically placing a brain-computer interface implant in a specific brain region controlling the intention to move. The initial objective is to empower individuals to control a computer cursor or keyboard through their thoughts.

Elon Musk envisions broader applications for Neuralink, proposing fast surgical insertions of chip devices to address conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia. The company, valued at around $5 billion last year, has faced scrutiny over safety protocols, with recent reports of fines for violating U.S. Department of Transportation rules related to the transportation of hazardous materials.

Neuralink has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for additional details, but Musk mentioned ongoing efforts to maximize mouse button clicks through the patient’s thoughts, demonstrating the continuous advancement of the brain-chip technology.

Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief

