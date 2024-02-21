Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. has inaugurated a recycling bank in Lagos in furtherance of its commitment to collecting and recycling a bottle or can for each one introduced into the market for reuse by 2030.

Mrs Oluwasoromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, NBC, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said the neighbourhood-based recycling bank, situated in Ifako-Ijaiye housing estate in Agege, was one of 10 strategically located recycling facilities spread across communities in Lagos and Abuja.

George said the facilities would serve as a hub for collecting polyethylene terephthalate bottles, otherwise referred to as ‘PET bottles,’ and give residents an opportunity to turn their plastic waste into cash.

“We recognise that there is an urgent need to create solutions to some of the challenges that the world is facing today with single use plastics and we are committed to doing that.

“As strategic bottling partners of the Coca-Cola company, we are focused on driving change – in the way recyclable wastes are disposed, and through the development of more sustainable packaging solutions for a cleaner planet.

“Over the years, we have continued to champion the creation of aggregation hubs and recycling banks across the country, and have invested heavily in packaging innovation projects that have reduced our CO2 emission by over 7,500 MT.

“Additionally, we are also investing through the Food and Beverage Industry Association Producers Responsibility Organisation (FBRA), to increase post-consumer packaging collection in line with our global commitment to collect 1 bottle for every bottle we put in the market by 2030,” she said.

George stated the company’s community-based efforts at improving the collection of plastic bottles and related packaging wastes through partnerships.

She expressed the NBC’s excitement to work with Chanja Datti Recycling Co Ltd., whom she described as leaders in the collection and recycling of plastic wastes in the country.

“As operational partners for the recycling banks in Lagos and Abuja, we are positive that our collaboration will lead to the development of a sustainable waste management infrastructure within the country.

“And in that regard, I must appreciate the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, and the Lagos Building Investment Company for their continued support,” she said.

Mr Adeoye Babajide, Director of Waste Management, commended the NBC and its partners for taking another bold step in creating a sustainable approach for not just managing plastic wastes, but for safeguarding the environment.

Babajide said that projects like this were essential for a positive change in Lagos State, in line with the state’s vision of attaining a greener and healthier environment.

“As we commission the recycling bank today, we envisage that residents of Ifako-Ijaiye and its environs would embrace more responsible waste management practices, even as they take advantage of the plastics for cash initiative,” he added.

Mr Olufunto Boroffice, the Chief Executive Officer, Chanja Datti Recycling Ltd., said the partnership with NBC would minimise indiscriminate disposal of plastics, PET and strive towards a cleaner and better community.

He stated the inauguration of the recycling bank had a threefold focus.

“They include clearing waste from the environment, income generation for members of the community through our trash-for-cash model and addressing various socio-economic needs.

“This partnership is vital towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Tinubu Promises Millions of Jobs By Unlocking Trillions In Public Wealth To Boost Nigeria’s Economy

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 21,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that his...

Hunger……. Presidency Blames Economic Saboteurs For Food Crisis

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 21,2024. Presidency has accused unscrupulous Nigerians of working to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

FGN Bonds 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Security News 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Tinubu Promises Millions of Jobs By Unlocking Trillions In Public Wealth To Boost Nigeria’s Economy

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 21,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com