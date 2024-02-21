NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

February 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. has inaugurated a recycling bank in Lagos in furtherance of its commitment to collecting and recycling a bottle or can for each one introduced into the market for reuse by 2030.

Mrs Oluwasoromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, NBC, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said the neighbourhood-based recycling bank, situated in Ifako-Ijaiye housing estate in Agege, was one of 10 strategically located recycling facilities spread across communities in Lagos and Abuja.

George said the facilities would serve as a hub for collecting polyethylene terephthalate bottles, otherwise referred to as ‘PET bottles,’ and give residents an opportunity to turn their plastic waste into cash.

“We recognise that there is an urgent need to create solutions to some of the challenges that the world is facing today with single use plastics and we are committed to doing that.

“As strategic bottling partners of the Coca-Cola company, we are focused on driving change – in the way recyclable wastes are disposed, and through the development of more sustainable packaging solutions for a cleaner planet.

“Over the years, we have continued to champion the creation of aggregation hubs and recycling banks across the country, and have invested heavily in packaging innovation projects that have reduced our CO2 emission by over 7,500 MT.

“Additionally, we are also investing through the Food and Beverage Industry Association Producers Responsibility Organisation (FBRA), to increase post-consumer packaging collection in line with our global commitment to collect 1 bottle for every bottle we put in the market by 2030,” she said.

George stated the company’s community-based efforts at improving the collection of plastic bottles and related packaging wastes through partnerships.

She expressed the NBC’s excitement to work with Chanja Datti Recycling Co Ltd., whom she described as leaders in the collection and recycling of plastic wastes in the country.

“As operational partners for the recycling banks in Lagos and Abuja, we are positive that our collaboration will lead to the development of a sustainable waste management infrastructure within the country.

“And in that regard, I must appreciate the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, and the Lagos Building Investment Company for their continued support,” she said.

Mr Adeoye Babajide, Director of Waste Management, commended the NBC and its partners for taking another bold step in creating a sustainable approach for not just managing plastic wastes, but for safeguarding the environment.

Babajide said that projects like this were essential for a positive change in Lagos State, in line with the state’s vision of attaining a greener and healthier environment.

“As we commission the recycling bank today, we envisage that residents of Ifako-Ijaiye and its environs would embrace more responsible waste management practices, even as they take advantage of the plastics for cash initiative,” he added.

Mr Olufunto Boroffice, the Chief Executive Officer, Chanja Datti Recycling Ltd., said the partnership with NBC would minimise indiscriminate disposal of plastics, PET and strive towards a cleaner and better community.

He stated the inauguration of the recycling bank had a threefold focus.

“They include clearing waste from the environment, income generation for members of the community through our trash-for-cash model and addressing various socio-economic needs.

“This partnership is vital towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).