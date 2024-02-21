Naira appreciates by 3.03% at the NAFEM Window

February 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian naira strengthened against the dollar in the official market on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024.

According to data from the NAFEM (Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market), where forex is officially traded, the domestic currency appreciated by 3.03%, closing at N1,551.24 to a dollar at the end of the business day.

This represents an N47.00 gain or a 3.03% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,598.24 closed on Monday.

The intraday high recorded a N1701/$1, while the intraday low was N1100/$1, representing a wide spread of N601/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $117.32 million, representing a 76.61% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the Naira depreciated against dollar in the parallel forex market, where forex is unofficially traded, with the exchange rate quoted at N1,700/$1, reflecting a 2.65% decrease from the N1,655 rate it closed at the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).