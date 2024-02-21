Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Minister Seeks Nigerians’ Understanding Over Hardship

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 21,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and keep faith with the government claiming that President Bola Tinubu’s policies aimed at transforming the nation are already bearing fruits and delivering results.

Bagudu, a former governor of Kebbi State, spoke at a national policy summit themed “Activating the Policies and Promises in the Renewed Hope Agenda” organised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (P-BAT) Academics and Professionals in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians have a reason to be optimistic because they have found a leader in Tinubu who had succeeded before in a leadership capacity by transforming Lagos from what it used to be through inclusive leadership.

“Today, there is a cry for inclusion across the country and we have a leader who believes in inclusion and has practised it in Lagos by creating a state that worked for all, carrying everyone along and allowing them to excel,” he said.

The convener and national coordinator of P-BAT Academics and Professionals, Prof Yemi Oke, informed that P-BAT Academics and Professionals is a group of academics, intellectuals and intellectually minded professionals, whose aim is to volunteer its time, efforts and resources to support President Bola Tinubu.

Oke noted that the group’s views and suggestions have been implemented by some agencies and ministries of government.

He said, “Ahead of this Summit, we organized ‘Pre-Conferences’ and ‘Mini-Summits’ along the 8-point agenda of the Tinubu administration. Those Pre-Conferences and Mini-Summits gave us the opportunity to push out some of our views as ‘Policy Advisors’.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Davido announces donation of N300m to orphanages
Next article
JUST-IN: APC Makes U-turn, Declares Edo Gov’ship Primaries Inconclusive
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Tinubu Promises Millions of Jobs By Unlocking Trillions In Public Wealth To Boost Nigeria’s Economy

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 21,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Nigeria 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

FGN bonds: DMO raises N1.4 trn in February auction

FGN Bonds 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) said...

Enugu Police Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 83 Suspects

Security News 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com