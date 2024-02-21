Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Lagos Police arrest three suspected cable thieves

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police in Lagos State have arrested three suspected cable thieves in the Ojodu area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Wednesday.

He identified the suspects as: Babatunde Murutu, Segun Lawal and Adebayo Iyanu.

Hundeyin said that the police arrested the trio during a stop and search operation.

“At about 3:20a.m., officers of Ojodu Division on midnight patrol stopped the three men to search the contents of their bags.

“They found cables, screwdrivers and scissors.

“Further interrogation and investigation revealed that they had just stolen the cables from a building in the neighborhood, ” he said.

According to the image maker, the suspects are to be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Poultry association blames rising cost of egg on forex, greed
Next article
NBS: 11.94 billion litres of petrol imported in first half 2023
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Expert calls for relaxed dressing codes for workers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Biodun Adewumi of Life Healings...

NBS: 11.94 billion litres of petrol imported in first half 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics says...

Poultry association blames rising cost of egg on forex, greed

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN),...

NBC opens recycling bank in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Expert calls for relaxed dressing codes for workers

Health news 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Biodun Adewumi of Life Healings...

NBS: 11.94 billion litres of petrol imported in first half 2023

Economy 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Bureau of Statistics says...

Poultry association blames rising cost of egg on forex, greed

Agriculture 0
February 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com