Kwara State University Student Declared Missing

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Kwara State University, KWASU, student, Jimoh Abdulmueez, has been declared missing.

Jimoh, a 24-year old computer engineering student, was last seen on Thursday last week.

He reportedly left the university campus, Malete, for his Ilorin home but has not been seen since then.

On Friday, a report was made at the police station, but nothing has been heard so far.

His mother, Mrs Jimoh Amdalat, appealed to any member of the public with information about his whereabouts to call 07030889682.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the institution, Dr Saeedat Aliyu proved abortive on Tuesday.

However, a source in the institution, disclosed that the parents of the missing student visited the school but could not locate him.

Jimoh reportedly left the campus at about 7:00 pm on Thursday for home, but could not be found on Friday when he was supposed to write a test.

His friends decided to call his phone number which was not answered after several calls.

The friends then called the parents who said they did not see him at home.

After a futile search for him, the parents reported the matter to the police station.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, when contacted, said the police had begun investigation into the matter.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Naira appreciates by 3.03% at the NAFEM Window
Next article
Federal Govt Begins Audit Of N22.7trn CBN Ways And Means Loan
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

